iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,189 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $431,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 681,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

