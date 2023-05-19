iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 453,421 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 493,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 347,446 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,414,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

