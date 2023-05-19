iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. 316,255 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

