iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IJJ traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $99.83. 127,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

