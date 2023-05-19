iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.7%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.64 and last traded at C$30.63. 5,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.43.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.41.

