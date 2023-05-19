Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

ITRN stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $516.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 214.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Featured Stories

