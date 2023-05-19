J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 608,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,327. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

