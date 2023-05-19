Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 593,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,890 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,648,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,284,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 715.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 104,025 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

