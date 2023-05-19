JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon Sells 45,000 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $1,001,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,349,432 shares in the company, valued at $119,078,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $930,150.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Frederic Simon sold 280 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $5,600.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Frederic Simon sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $555,300.00.
- On Friday, February 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00.
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $27.96.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
