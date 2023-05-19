JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 1,097,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

