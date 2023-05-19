JMP Securities Cuts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $6.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 187.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

GMDA stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.62. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

