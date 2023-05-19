Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 5,903 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00.

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,370. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

