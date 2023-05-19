John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.61

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $1.63. John Wood Group shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 300,224 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc engages in providing project, engineering, and technical services to energy and industrial markets. It operates through the following business segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, Built Environment Consulting, and Investment Services. It also operates through the United States of America, Europe, and Rest of the World geographical segments.

