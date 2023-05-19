Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.20. 26,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 524,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

