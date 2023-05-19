Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,462 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Chimera Investment worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

CIM stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.