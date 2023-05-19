K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.78 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
