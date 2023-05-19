Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.76

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.76 and traded as low as $22.70. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4,083 shares.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $256.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.28%.

(Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.