KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised KB Home from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

KBH stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 1,510,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

