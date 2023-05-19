Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after buying an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after acquiring an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

