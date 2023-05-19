Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 3.2%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

Further Reading

