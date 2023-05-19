Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.38.

KRC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,979. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

