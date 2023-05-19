Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Shares of KFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 42,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
