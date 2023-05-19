Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of KFS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 42,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kingsway Financial Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,869.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,869.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,243 shares of company stock worth $216,712. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.