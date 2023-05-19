KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,051,742 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $51,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,352. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.45%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.