Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.08 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00031772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

