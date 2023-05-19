KonPay Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.53 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, KonPay has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $93.07 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

