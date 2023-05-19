KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Trading Down 0.4%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 38 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected, tier-weighted index of companies likely to benefit from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. OBOR was launched on Sep 7, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

