Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 759,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock valued at $223,372 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

