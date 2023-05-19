Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.55

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.55 and traded as low as $72.52. Kubota shares last traded at $72.75, with a volume of 16,885 shares changing hands.

Kubota Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

