Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

KLIC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 385,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,428. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

