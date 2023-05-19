Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 202,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,113. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

