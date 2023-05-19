Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Trading Up 9.2%

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.43 and last traded at $47.10. Approximately 120,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 133,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,889.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $325,889.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

