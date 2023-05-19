Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.84.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $408.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

