Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,914 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

