Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Director Purchases $10,257.50 in Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) Director Joseph Truitt acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 106,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,212. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 244.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 987,446 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 627,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,520,000.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

