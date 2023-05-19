Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.18.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $83.37. 2,190,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,762,623.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after buying an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after buying an additional 243,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

