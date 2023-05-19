Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.78.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,050,000 after buying an additional 250,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,436,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.