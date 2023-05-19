Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.

Leidos Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.65. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

