LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

LendingTree Trading Up 5.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $66.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

