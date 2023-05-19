LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $66.66.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.