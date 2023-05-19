Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.98

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $19.54. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 24,495 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LNVGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.
About Lenovo Group
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
