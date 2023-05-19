Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.98

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.98 and traded as high as $19.54. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 24,495 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNVGY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lenovo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group ( OTCMKTS:LNVGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.