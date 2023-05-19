LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

LGIH stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.70. The company had a trading volume of 128,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $962,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

