Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. 550,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $126.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

