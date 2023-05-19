Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE LSPD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

