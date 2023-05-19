Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance
NYSE LSPD opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.
Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
