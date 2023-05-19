Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.31.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

TSE LSPD traded up C$0.58 on Friday, reaching C$18.08. 1,071,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,367. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.57.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.