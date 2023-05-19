Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNC. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 2,767,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

