Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNC. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.
Lincoln National Price Performance
Lincoln National stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 2,767,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.