Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.78. 1,277,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,712,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.