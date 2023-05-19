LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LIQT opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.24. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
LiqTech International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.