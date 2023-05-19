Litecoin Cash Trading Up 12.8% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $174.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,348,262 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,272,856.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00340983 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $220.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

