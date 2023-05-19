London Security plc (LON:LSC) Declares GBX 42 Dividend

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Security Price Performance

Shares of LSC stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.63) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,800 ($35.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.64. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,150 ($26.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($49.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of £343.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.