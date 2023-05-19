London Security plc (LON:LSC) Declares GBX 42 Dividend

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
London Security Price Performance
Shares of LSC stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.63) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,800 ($35.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,993.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,892.64. London Security has a 1 year low of GBX 2,150 ($26.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,940 ($49.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of £343.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,697.53 and a beta of 0.16.
London Security Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.