Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,027 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $69,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. 496,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.