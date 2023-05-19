Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 125,153 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,153 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Crane worth $72,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,398. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

